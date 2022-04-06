Rock 95, Impact Live and Brian Fockler Present: BIG SUGAR with special guests Barstool Confession & Bootlegged

ROCK 95, Impact Live & Brian Fockler present… BIG SUGAR with special guests BARSTOOL CONFESSION & BOOOTLEGGED live at The Ranch 2.0 Concert Hall, Friday June 10th.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday April 8th at 10am, with proceeds going to Canadian Mental Health Association. Don’t wait around because when tickets do go on sale, the first 200 sold will be available at a discounted price! Click here

For more details visit impactlive.ca

Its time to Rock The Ranch 2.0 concert hall for Mental Health, with Big Sugar and special guests, presented by Impact Live, Brian Fockler and Barrie’s Rock Station Rock 95