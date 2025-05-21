Horseshoe Summer Concert Series

Make your summer nights unforgettable at Horseshoe Valley Resort's Summer Concert Series!

Join Rock 95 this summer every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Horseshoe Valley Resort to see incredible bands play LIVE on the outdoor stage from Ontario's largest patio.

The full Crazy Horse Sports Bar & Grill Menu will be available both outside & inside, and the taps will be flowing!

Listen to amazing music under the sunset, all summer long - weather permitting.

Dates & Bands:

July 2nd - New Rodeo (Blue Rodeo Tribute Band)

July 9th - Practically Hip (The Tragically Hip Tribute Band)

July 16th - The Caverners (The Beatles Tribute Band)

July 23rd - Voodoo Lounge (The Rolling Stones Tribute Band)

July 30th - Desire (International U2 Tribute)

August 6th - Pearl Jammin' (Pearl Jam Tribute Band)

August 13th - Exodus (Bob Marley Tribute Band)

August 20th - Practically Petty (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute Band)

August 27th - All Journey (Journey Tribute Band)

Grab some friends and enjoy summer the way it was meant to be enjoyed, with great company and awesome tunes that were made to sing along to!

Sponsored by Rock 95, Barrie's Rock Station.