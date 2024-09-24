Listen Live

Sneak Peak At 'Hotel California' Live From Sphere

Music | Concerts
Published September 24, 2024
By Bryan Flannery

The Eagles started their residency last Friday, September 20th at Sphere and now with a few shows under their belt, we have people that filmed the entire thing. You won't watch the full video and you don't need to, to understand it's cool. Every band that goes in there loves it and the audience seems to go crazy as well.

Like many of the videos have shown, when you go to Sphere you are hardly looking at the band it seems. Going to a regular concert and saying you watched the jumbotron the whole time is asinine -- at Sphere, it's the norm.

The video is 7 minutes long and it looks like they did 'Hotel California' justice.

@disneybound_plus Eagles open their Sphere residency with “Hotel California” and breathtaking visuals. @Sphere #eagles #sphere ♬ original sound - Andy

