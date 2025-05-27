We Are Less Than A Week Away From The Return Of The Mystery BBQ
Monday June 2nd the Rock 95 Mystery BBQ returns, where the first 95 people to find us get a free lunch and a chance to win a bbq. Everyone knows you don't eat hot dogs from January til June so to get you in the hotdog spirit the Indy 500 decided to have a Wieni 500 last weekend.
Oscar Mayer Wiener put on the ridiculous event.
The pre-race Oscar Mayer Wiener song pic.twitter.com/zu67P3yili— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) May 23, 2025
And the race can't start until the engines are fired up.
What a call— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) May 23, 2025
"Wienies, start your engines!" pic.twitter.com/NuF8yElx0x
Did that work? Did it get anyone fired up?
The race that came next was very...slow. The Wienermobiles only travel 40/mph at top speed...
Mystery BBQ returns next Monday June 2nd!
