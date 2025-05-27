Listen Live

We Are Less Than A Week Away From The Return Of The Mystery BBQ

Events | Lifestyle
Published May 27, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

Monday June 2nd the Rock 95 Mystery BBQ returns, where the first 95 people to find us get a free lunch and a chance to win a bbq. Everyone knows you don't eat hot dogs from January til June so to get you in the hotdog spirit the Indy 500 decided to have a Wieni 500 last weekend.

Oscar Mayer Wiener put on the ridiculous event.

And the race can't start until the engines are fired up.

Did that work? Did it get anyone fired up?
The race that came next was very...slow. The Wienermobiles only travel 40/mph at top speed...

Mystery BBQ returns next Monday June 2nd!

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close