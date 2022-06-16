Listen Live

The 15 ‘Most Confusing’ Films Ever Made According to Letterboxd Users

Most of these movies were released in the last 25 years

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Films, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Letterboxd is sort of like a social network for movie lovers. It lets you track the films you’ve watched and tell your friends what you enjoyed.

According to reviews from Letterboxd users, here are the top 15 most confusing movies ever made:

  1. TENET – directed by: Christopher Nolan
  2. I’m Thinking of Ending Things – directed by: Charlie Kaufman
  3. Shutter Island – directed by: Martin Scorsese
  4. Donnie Darko – directed by: Richard Kelly
  5. Mulholland Drive – directed by: David Lynch
  6. Interstellar – directed by: Christopher Nolan
  7. Nocturnal Animals – directed by: Tom Ford
  8. The Shining – directed by: Stanley Kubrick
  9. Arrival – directed by: Denis Villeneuve
  10. Fight Club – directed by: David Fincher
  11. Predestination – directed by: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
  12. The Matrix – directed by: The Wachowskis
  13. Memento – directed by: Christopher Nolan
  14. Inception – directed by: Christopher Nolan
  15. 2001: A Space Odyessy – directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Related posts

US Coors Recalled Due To Green Slime

Line-Up Announced for Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

2 Father/Son Sports Duos Each Do Something Amazing

The “More Fun Stuff Version” of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Coming to Theatres

Check Out The Tenacious D Who Mashup

What Colour Car Best Keeps Its Value?

WATCH: KISS Caught Lip-Synching?

Joker 2 Confirmed by Director Todd Phillips

Did You Know The White Stripes Hold The Record For Shortest Concert Ever?