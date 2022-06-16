The 15 ‘Most Confusing’ Films Ever Made According to Letterboxd Users
Most of these movies were released in the last 25 years
Letterboxd is sort of like a social network for movie lovers. It lets you track the films you’ve watched and tell your friends what you enjoyed.
According to reviews from Letterboxd users, here are the top 15 most confusing movies ever made:
- TENET – directed by: Christopher Nolan
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things – directed by: Charlie Kaufman
- Shutter Island – directed by: Martin Scorsese
- Donnie Darko – directed by: Richard Kelly
- Mulholland Drive – directed by: David Lynch
- Interstellar – directed by: Christopher Nolan
- Nocturnal Animals – directed by: Tom Ford
- The Shining – directed by: Stanley Kubrick
- Arrival – directed by: Denis Villeneuve
- Fight Club – directed by: David Fincher
- Predestination – directed by: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
- The Matrix – directed by: The Wachowskis
- Memento – directed by: Christopher Nolan
- Inception – directed by: Christopher Nolan
- 2001: A Space Odyessy – directed by: Stanley Kubrick