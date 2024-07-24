Watch the Bob Dylan biopic teaser trailer, showcasing Timothy Chalamet in the starring role

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic has been released, showing Timothy Chalamet as the young folk singer.

The trailer opens with a young Dylan wandering through Greenwich Village, New York, with his guitar. Soon after, you see him on stage strumming his guitar and singing his classic 1963 song, "A Hard Rain's a‐Gonna Fall."

The 2 minute trailer shows small glimpses of Dylan's journey and we cut to him at home singing in front of his family saying" That's all I got so far."

Timothy Chalamet as Bob Dylan in "A complete Unknown." Photo from Searchlight Pictures

A little girl sitting at the dinner table says "Good start."

The film titled "A complete Unknown" was directed by James Mangold, who also made the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line."

Like Joaquin Phoenix, who played Johnny Cash, Chalamet chose to sing for this film.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mangold explained that Chalamet was more than ready to take on the role.

"The multiple years of preparation that we had on this movie because of false starts with Covid and stuff meant that Timmy really had a kind of incubation as a musician that was years in happening." Mangold explained.

"A complete Unknown" has a December release date.

See the trailer below.

