Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Dropped!

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder & Catharine O'Hara are back, joined by Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, & Justin Theroux

This Fall, in time for Halloween, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theatres for a whole new generation (and for diehards too!) Is it just me or is Winona Ryder drop-DEAD gorgeous in her role as Lydia?

We’ve seen pictures, we’ve gotten a teaser, and now we’ve got the first full trailer. What do you think?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, or Beetlejuice 2, will be in theatres September 6th! Till then, try not to say his name THREE times!

