Superbowl Ads Continue To Drop, This One Featuring Dave Grohl

Movies and TV shows are usually the ones that have trailers, let alone teaser trailers. However, the Superbowl is a different beast and this is the second ad to drop a teaser just this week. Companies spend millions of dollars for airtime during the game, often 30 seconds or one minute, yet here we are giving away those precious seconds ahead of time.

Last year we saw most companies ‘leak’ their Superbowl commercials up to two weeks ahead of time…which if that starts to happen after these teasers I promise I’ll stop blogging them.