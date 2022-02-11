Super Bowl Ads Leak: See Jim Carrey As The Cable Guy and Mike Myers Return As Dr. Evil
Only time of the year people go out of their way to watch commercials
Superbowl is this Sunday and the commercials have already started to leak. We complain about commercials all year, until now. Now we want them, but for good reason because the budget on them is higher and usually grab some stars as well. Here’s a quick round up of the commercials, and because we are in Canada you’re likely only going to see them on the internet not the actual broadcast.