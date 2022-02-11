Listen Live

WATCH: New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Films, Morning Show

The sixth installment of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise is coming out soon. The trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been released and it features Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum uniting with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

This movie takes place four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”. Dinosaurs and humans are attempting to live alongside one another. But humans are quickly realizing…it’s pretty impossible.

In theatres June 10.

Related posts

Super Bowl Ads Leak: See Jim Carrey As The Cable Guy and Mike Myers Return As Dr. Evil

Ice Fishing Leads To What?

‘Everything’s Electric’ Liam Gallagher Teams Up With Dave Grohl For New Song

The Grossest Words In English Language

*Listen* RHCP Drop New Single ‘Black Summer’ First Song With Frusciante In 16 Years

WATCH: Netflix 2022 Movies Preview

A Missouri County Needs Help With Their Paint Style Seal

How “Professional” Should Your Voicemail Be?

Have You Seen Someone Take A Dip In Kempenfelt Bay?