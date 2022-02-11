WATCH: New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer
Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard
The sixth installment of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise is coming out soon. The trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been released and it features Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum uniting with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
This movie takes place four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”. Dinosaurs and humans are attempting to live alongside one another. But humans are quickly realizing…it’s pretty impossible.
In theatres June 10.