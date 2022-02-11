WATCH: New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer

The sixth installment of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise is coming out soon. The trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been released and it features Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum uniting with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

This movie takes place four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”. Dinosaurs and humans are attempting to live alongside one another. But humans are quickly realizing…it’s pretty impossible.

In theatres June 10.