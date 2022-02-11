THE WHO: HITS BACK! 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, February 11th at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com “… rock ’n’ roll’s greatest achievement…” — Variety “…one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage.” — NJ Star-Ledger Legendary rock band The Who have announced a brand new tour for 2022, THE WHO HITS BACK! The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to U.S. venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour (see complete list of dates below) will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the kick-off date is April 22 in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live for the spring leg of the tour and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 11 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 10 at 10pm local time. The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, February 9 at 10am local time and runs through Thursday, February 10 at 10pm local time. The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tour winds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 + 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will feature THE WHO’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering THE WHO’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO. Commenting on The Who Hits Back! Tour, Roger Daltrey says, “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.” The Who’s wildly successful 2019 MOVING ON! Tour brought the band’s iconic brand of incomparable rock through 29 cities, including a rollicking sold-out show in Boston’s historic Fenway Park, and a memorable Seattle show where Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder joined them onstage for a rousing version of “The Punk And the Godfather.” The tour generated the most unanimous outpouring of acclaim from critics and fans of any live rock show in 2019, winning raves across North America for the orchestral dynamic as well as the duo’s cathartic rock firepower and intimate acoustic numbers. “They’re not getting older. They’re getting better. You better, you better, you bet.” hailed the Worcester Telegram, with Pollstar Magazine affirming “Daltrey is in peak form, and so is Townshend, lavishing his trademarked windmill guitar motion.” For more information about THE WHO HITS BACK! 2022 dates, visit LiveNation.com or thewho.com. THE WHO HITS BACK! TOUR DATES

SPRING

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL*

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, TX

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY FALL Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV

