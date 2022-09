Everyone loves a good mash-up, right? This one is so well done that it makes me wish Steely Dan would put out some harder stuff!

A mash-up of Steely Dan’s ”Do It Again” with Motley Crue’s ”Looks That Kill” is just the latest from a mashup master named Bill.

Steely Crue ”Look Again”

For more of Bill’s awesome work, check out his page here: https://youtube.com/channel/UC6C3PX8hLzueaPWW9nmT85w