Thai Red Cross Says Don’t Sell Your Organs For New iPhone

It was 2011 when a Chinese man sold his kidney for enough money to pick himself an iPhone 4 and iPad 2. Which will run you around $150 to $200 now, and now that guy is bed bound.

This is why it is so surprising that the Thai Red Cross is strongly suggesting that you do not sell your kidney for the iPhone 14. The illegal trade came to the Red Cross’ attention when the photo below started to spread across the Thai internet.