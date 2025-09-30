Starbucks makes it easier to reach protein goals with new drink items

It's all about the protein, and Starbucks is hopping on that train.

The coffee giant has introduced its new lineup of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, which deliver up to 36 grams of protein per grande.

According to the company, "Protein-boosted milk and a variety of Protein Cold Foams are also available for customers to add protein to nearly any beverage. Made with premium whey and available in zero-added sugar options."

All these new additions sound delicious. Starting with lattes, here's what you can get.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha (iced or hot)

Delivering 28 to 36 grams of protein per hot or iced grande, the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha combines unsweetened matcha and sugar-free vanilla syrup with protein-boosted milk for a balanced, vibrant matcha latte — without the added sugar.



Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte (iced or hot)

Crafted with bold, signature espresso, sugar-free vanilla syrup and protein-boosted milk, the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte is a delicious, smooth drink with no added sugar and 27 to 29 grams of protein per grande. It can be served hot or iced.



Protein Matcha (iced or hot)

A high-protein boost to the beloved Matcha Latte, the Protein Matcha combines unsweetened matcha with classic syrup and protein-boosted milk, delivering 28 to 36 grams of protein per grande for a vibrant, sweet flavor. Can be served hot or iced.



Vanilla Protein Latte (iced or hot)

Handcrafted with Starbucks signature espresso, protein-boosted milk and sweet vanilla flavor, the smooth and delicious Vanilla Protein Latte packs 27 to 29 grams of protein in a hot or iced grande.

The Cold Foam drinks are also fire!



Iced Banana Cream Protein Matcha

Smooth and creamy with 24 grams of protein per grande, this green tea latte is handcrafted with vibrant unsweetened matcha and classic syrup, topped with the new Banana Protein Cold Foam.

"We were inspired by how matcha and fruit flavors naturally complement each other," says Sakthi Vijayakumar, beverage developer at Starbucks. "The sweet, creamy texture of banana protein cold foam pairs beautifully with our smooth and vibrant matcha latte, creating a beverage that's as protein packed as it is delicious."



Iced Vanilla Cream Protein Latte

Featuring layers of delicious flavors and 26 grams of protein per grande, Starbucks creamy iced latte is topped with Vanilla Protein Cold Foam creating a high protein, rich espresso beverage rounded out with sweet vanilla flavors.

Chocolate Cream Protein Cold Brew Handcrafted to deliver about 19 grams of protein in a grande, smooth Chocolate Protein Cold Foam layers Starbucks signature Cold Brew Coffee sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Feature image from Starbucks press release