Check Out The Spectacle That Is The Chicago River For St. Paddy’s Day

We are quickly approaching St. Patrick’s Day this weekend on March 17th and with that, the City of Chicago prepares in their very unique way. Last weekend they had the boats out with dye turning the Chicago river downtown into a vibrant green in honour of the annual day of drinking.

The green dye sticks around for almost a week and has been tried and tested every year for decades on the environmental impact which is apparently minimal.

Maybe the fish see green for a week but other than that not much happens. If you aren’t in the mood yet, watch some of the time lapses to see a river dyed green do the trick.