WATCH: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Trailer Arrives

Lots of hype with this one. We have been waiting for the trailer to see how Jeremy Allen White pulls off looking like Bruce Springsteen. During the trailer, you can hear Jeremy Allen White singing the tunes.



Much like the recent Bob Dylan film, this movie focuses on a specific time during Springsteen's career. With an October release date, they are just waiting for the Award nominations.

Here is the full synopsis.



Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. In theaters October 24. From 20th Century Studios, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.