Can you speak for a minute without using filler words "umm, so, like, and okay"?

Like, so, and, umm, okay… we're all guilty of using these words as a regular part of our speech pattern.

Typically, these "filler words" are used to fill a pause in your speech, such as, when you need a moment to think about what you're going to say.

A new social media challenge has people trying to break this habit, the "no filler words trend."

People are trying to speak for a solid minute without using any filler words, which is no easy task.

Those who attempted it are noticeably nervous and fail the challenge. Some within the first few seconds.

Could you do it?

@brooklynwtracy day one | i think this series will get harder as i become more used to it (i thought a lot about what i wanted to say in today’s episode). with that being said, my hope is we’ll be able to chart my efficiency as a speaker together! ♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐑☻☻𝐊𝐋𝐘𝐍