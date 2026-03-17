Famous phone number from hit song 867-5309/Jenny will now direct people to Cancer Support

The phone number everybody loves to sing is now the number they can call for Cancer Support in the US.

For decades, Tommy Tutone's hit “867-5309/ Jenny” has been a fun earworm that wiggled its way into our hearts and made us giggle whenever sung.

That’s why lead singer Tommy Heath is lending the number from his 1981 hit to a cancer helpline that offers guidance, resources and emotional support for people impacted by cancer.

In an interview with People Magazine, Heath explained that he teamed up with the Cancer Support Community (CSC) and Gilda's Club to help people in need of support, adding he was "immediately in" once he learned Gilda's Club would benefit.

"Gilda Radner is a big hero of mine, I'm just glad to be involved.” He explained.

"I have some family members who are struggling with cancer; the disease creeps up when you least expect it.”

He added he is also dealing with "minor" skin cancer.

Donating the famous digits is his way of hoping to add a smile to someone's rough day.

“When someone is depressed and confused, they'll go, 'Hey, I'll call 867-5309. Somebody's waiting there to help me.' And I hope they smile at that point. That's the way I think it ought to work, and I hope it does."