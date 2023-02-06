Listen Live

SNL Perfectly Spoofs ‘The Last Of Us’ With Pedro Pascal

Every Once In A While, SNL strikes gold

It’s hit or miss with Saturday Night Live, with more misses than hits over the past few years, but the host for the February 4th show, Pedro Pascal, who is starring in the very popular ‘The Last Of Us,’ brought a little extra spark for the writers and they hit it out of the park.

If you’re a Mario fan and a ‘The Last Of Us’ fan, you’ll really dig the skit. It worked perfectly with mushrooms and fungi bridging both universes.

