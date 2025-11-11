Listen Live

Singing Death Metal Is Exactly How You Win A Beauty Pageant

Music | Funny Stuff
Published November 11, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

Part of winning anything is standing out. Whether that comes down to luck or skill depends on the competition. I don't follow any beauty pageants, and honestly thought they weren’t really a thing anymore -- turns out, I was wrong.

In order to compete for Miss World, you first need to win your own country’s title. Last weekend, Chile held its national pageant, and during the talent portion, one contestant’s video went viral. For the right reasons.

Even if it’s not your style, you have to recognize the skill it takes. It wasn’t a stereotypical talent like baton-twirling or dancing, it was death-metal singing.

Her name is Ignacia Fernández. She’s 27 years old and actually the front person for the band 'Decessus'. She definitely stood out — and now she’s laughing all the way to the throne, as she was just crowned Miss Chile and will represent her country at Miss World.

And if that competition has a talent component… watch out.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close