Singing Death Metal Is Exactly How You Win A Beauty Pageant

Part of winning anything is standing out. Whether that comes down to luck or skill depends on the competition. I don't follow any beauty pageants, and honestly thought they weren’t really a thing anymore -- turns out, I was wrong.

In order to compete for Miss World, you first need to win your own country’s title. Last weekend, Chile held its national pageant, and during the talent portion, one contestant’s video went viral. For the right reasons.

Even if it’s not your style, you have to recognize the skill it takes. It wasn’t a stereotypical talent like baton-twirling or dancing, it was death-metal singing.

Her name is Ignacia Fernández. She’s 27 years old and actually the front person for the band 'Decessus'. She definitely stood out — and now she’s laughing all the way to the throne, as she was just crowned Miss Chile and will represent her country at Miss World.

And if that competition has a talent component… watch out.