2022 Simcoe County Rovers Soccer Schedule

Professional Soccer is coming to Simcoe County!

The Simcoe County Rovers FC is kicking off their inaugural season, and we’re excited to partner with them.

This Sunday April 24th is GAME DAY at J.C. Massie Field in Barrie, where your very own Simcoe County Rovers FC take to the pitch!

Get your tickets and official club merchandise at RoversFC.ca. Stay tuned all season long for your chance to win tickets.

2022 Simcoe County Rovers Men’s Home Schedule

2022 Simcoe County Rovers Women’s Home Schedule

About The Simcoe County Rovers FC

The Simcoe County Rovers FC are a football club competing in League1 Ontario – the third division of Canada’s football system.

The club was created in 2021 by Julian De Guzman, former Canadian national team player, and Peter Raco.

“Joining League 1 Ontario is an important evolution for the football landscape in Barrie and the Huronia District,” said De Guzman. “The Rovers are excited to contribute to the community by creating a complete development pathway for youth members of the Huronia District and surrounding area.”

The club’s mission is to elevate our game standard across Simcoe County, engage players, supporters, and youth across the Region, and win trophies for our community.

The men’s and women’s programs will play their home games at J.C. Massie Field at Georgian College.

2022 will be the inaugural season for the club.