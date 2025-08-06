Listen Live

Seattle Mascot Charged By Bear

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 6, 2025
By Rachel Detta

Buoy, the Seattle Kraken's Troll mascot, was filming a video with Kraken forward John Hayden fishing in Alaska when a bear made its appearance.

The bear coming into the shot is pretty scary for members of the Kraken staff on site while fishing in Katmai National Park. This shouldn't be a surprising encounter because Katmai is the home of Bear Week, the bracket competition for the biggest bear in the park before going into hibernation. For the fishing guides, though, it looked like another day for them, and they calmly reacted, but you have to wonder if they knew that the costume was something a bear would charge for.

There is a lesson here, though. Let's agree that wearing a mascot costume that resembles an animal and going fishing in bear country is a bad idea.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close