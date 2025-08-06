Seattle Mascot Charged By Bear

Buoy, the Seattle Kraken's Troll mascot, was filming a video with Kraken forward John Hayden fishing in Alaska when a bear made its appearance.

TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER🤯🧌🐻



*no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat 🩶 pic.twitter.com/WBvw9RFkS0 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) July 31, 2025

The bear coming into the shot is pretty scary for members of the Kraken staff on site while fishing in Katmai National Park. This shouldn't be a surprising encounter because Katmai is the home of Bear Week, the bracket competition for the biggest bear in the park before going into hibernation. For the fishing guides, though, it looked like another day for them, and they calmly reacted, but you have to wonder if they knew that the costume was something a bear would charge for.

There is a lesson here, though. Let's agree that wearing a mascot costume that resembles an animal and going fishing in bear country is a bad idea.