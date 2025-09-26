Sales of Hamburger Helper rise as people add their own flair to the pantry staple

A pantry staple from the 70's is making a triumphant resurgence.

Sales of Hamburger Helper are on the rise, with sales of the boxed pasta and seasoning mix having jumped the last couple months.

With rising food prices, people are looking at economical ways to beef up their dinner time routines.

In an interview with Today, a spokesperson for Eagle Foods explained, "we're seeing a pretty significant increase in households who are buying Helper, and those are coming from young adults, they're coming from seniors, even college students who are looking for easy, filling meals."

People are adding their own twist to the dish and sharing their recipes on social media.

Dieticians like Zack Coen shared how he adds more nutrition to the entree, while still being economical.

Many people have followed suit with the trend and have begun posting how they eat their Hamburger Helper, while others are taking inspiration from a recent episode of hit show "The Bear"

It's not the first time people have turned to the pasta during a hard economic time, as it saw increased sales during the 2008 financial crisis and during the pandemic.

Feature image from Eagle Foods