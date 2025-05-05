Ryan Reynolds and Tim Hortons get cracking on a Breakfast Box made for egg lovers

A Canadian duo has teamed up again to make a breakfast combination for any egg-loving canuck.

Vancouver-born and raised Ryan Reynolds and the coffee chain have joined forces for the "Ryan's Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast Box."

The box features two freshly cracked and made-to-order scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns, a choice of sausage crumbles or bacon strips, and a drizzle of Tim's classic Chipotle sauce.

In a statement, Reynolds said, "There's something really special about having the chance to collaborate with such an iconic and beloved Canadian brand. When I visited the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen, I took my role very seriously, by which I mean I ate an irresponsible amount of eggs. And honestly? I regret nothing."

The breakfast boxes are available now at participating locations.