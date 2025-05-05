Ryan Reynolds and Tim Hortons get cracking on a Breakfast Box made for egg lovers
A Canadian duo has teamed up again to make a breakfast combination for any egg-loving canuck.
Vancouver-born and raised Ryan Reynolds and the coffee chain have joined forces for the "Ryan's Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast Box."
The box features two freshly cracked and made-to-order scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns, a choice of sausage crumbles or bacon strips, and a drizzle of Tim's classic Chipotle sauce.
In a statement, Reynolds said, "There's something really special about having the chance to collaborate with such an iconic and beloved Canadian brand. When I visited the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen, I took my role very seriously, by which I mean I ate an irresponsible amount of eggs. And honestly? I regret nothing."
The breakfast boxes are available now at participating locations.
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.