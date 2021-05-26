Listen Live

Ron Maclean Trending On Twitter For Questionable Remark On Air

Could this be the last we see of Ron Maclean?

By Audio, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Sports

Last night during an intermission of the Leafs/Habs game, Ron Maclean was addressing Kevin Bieksa and made a comment regarding Bieksa having photos of men with their ‘tarps’ off. The online community is not happy about how the remark came off, whether it was intentional or not.

Have a listen for yourself below.

Related posts

No related posts.