Ron Maclean Trending On Twitter For Questionable Remark On Air
Could this be the last we see of Ron Maclean?
Last night during an intermission of the Leafs/Habs game, Ron Maclean was addressing Kevin Bieksa and made a comment regarding Bieksa having photos of men with their ‘tarps’ off. The online community is not happy about how the remark came off, whether it was intentional or not.
Have a listen for yourself below.
Jennifer’s reaction, after some dicy word choice from Ron Maclean! pic.twitter.com/1rCA8PqeTU
— Michael Bourgeois (@mikebouge) May 26, 2021