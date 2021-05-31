BIG BROTHERS BIG SISERS OF NORTH SIMCOE’S “BEER SURVIVOR 2021”

Sip, Support and Survive with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe’s “Beer Survivor 2021”.

Sign up your team of six today by dropping off 20 dollars per person plus a 15-dollar LCBO or Beer Store Gift Card for each member, then follow along on Facebook June 22 to 25th to see which team is drawn for daily elimination!

All proceeds go to support the over 200 young people across North Simcoe. Hurry!

Deadline to Register is June 14, limit of 50 teams.

