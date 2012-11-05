RVH Staff Share Their Day-To-Day

To start this post is hard.

We’re all so tired of the pandemic, lock downs, restrictions, the debates, and it’s starting to wear us down.

With the vaccine here, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to hang on just a bit longer. Royal Victoria Hospital has posted a few videos today from Nicole, Karen, Cam, and Jennifer sharing their day to day during the pandemic, and what they are going through, what their patients are going through, and what could happen if you don’t keep up what you’ve been doing. Protecting each other.

If you needed a reminder to hang on just a little bit longer, please listen to these stories.















