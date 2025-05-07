The Who's Roger Daltrey refuses to play "Pin Ball Wizard" even when a fan persistently begs him

Roger Daltrey of "The Who" doesn't enjoy playing his hit "Pin Ball Wizard," but one fan couldn't take the hint.

During a recent show during his "Alive & Kickin Tour," he had a lively conversation with a fan who insisted he play "Pinball Wizard."

She shouted, "Play 'Pinball Wizard!' 'Pinball Wizard!' 'Pin Ball Wizard!'" Daltrey replies, "I'm fed up with that. Done it too much."

He then went into an acoustic cover of The Kinks' 1968 classic "Days," but the fan replied, "It's not as good as Pin Ball Wizard!"

He repeatedly told her he didn't want to sing it, but she was insistent.

In a final plea, she said, "I'm in my 60s, and I need you to do it!"

Other people in the audience eventually got her to quiet down so he could finish playing "Days."

Other hits he played included a selection of Who classics such as Who Are You, Another Tricky Day, Squeeze Box, Won't Be Fooled Again, Going Mobile, Substitute and Baba O'Riley.

Feature image via YouTube