"The Rock" gets serious in new biopic" The Smashing Machine," about legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Watch the trailer

It's Dwayne " The Rock" Johnson like we have never seen.

In a trailer for his new film "The Smashing Machine," Johnson transforms into MMA Legendary Fighter Mark Kerr in a biopic produced by A24.

Kerr is a well-known Mixed Martial Arts Champion who held countless titles throughout his career, including in the early days of UFC.

The Biopic will highlight Kerr's career highs and his struggles with substances.

Kerr, now 56 years old, shared a poster for the movie on his social media.

The film has us see Johnson very differently from his regular flashy Hollywood films. This takes him on a more emotional, serious and gritty tone.

It's being said A24 is trying to catch the same magic of their 2023 biopic "The Iron Claw" which centred around the famous "Von Erich" wrestling family.

"The Smasing Mchine" reunites Johnson with Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr's wife Dawn.

Johnson and Blunt previously worked together on the 2021 family film " Jungle Cruise.

The Smashing Machine hits theaters October. 3.

Catch the trailer below.

Feature image via A24