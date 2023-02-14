Rock n roll has been a music staple for decades, known for its rebellious spirit and electrifying energy. But rock music also has a softer side, often exploring themes of love and heartbreak through powerful ballads and heartfelt songs.

In this article, we’ll talk about some of the best rock love songs of all time, focusing on lyrics that take a more positive look at love. (We’ll save the heartbreak for another day.)

While we know there are plenty of amazing rock love songs that deserve to be on the list, these are just some of our favourites.

1. “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses (1987)

“Sweet Child o’ Mine” is one of Guns N’ Roses’ most famous love songs, and its impact on the band’s success is undeniable. Upon its release, the song soared to #1 and showed audiences the heavy rock band’s true depth.

The song’s iconic opening riff, combined with its powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, make it a classic that continues to resonate with audiences around the world. The lyrics are a tribute to lead singer Axl Rose’s then-girlfriend, Erin Everly, and capture the innocents of young love in a way that is both nostalgic and timeless.

While talking about the song, Rose recalls, “A lot of rock bands are too wimpy to have any sentiment or any emotion in any of their stuff unless they are in pain … ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ is the first positive love song I’ve ever written, but I never had anyone to write anything about before.”

2. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi (1986)

“Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi is a song that speaks to the power of love in the face of adversity. It’s this message of love and perseverance that makes it one of the greatest rock love songs of all time.

In an interview, songwriter Desmond Child explains the inspiration behind the song.

“I think that [for] each person, there was something autobiographical — for Jon with his relationship with Dorothea because they were high school sweethearts. In my case, I had a girlfriend that I started my first band [with], called Desmond Child & Rouge. Her name was Maria Vidal. I stayed home writing songs, and she worked as a waitress at a place called Once Upon a Stove. They called her Gina because she reminded them of Gina Lollobrigida. So we started the song off with Johnny and Gina because Johnny was my original name. And [Jon] said, “I can’t be singing about Johnny. My name’s Johnny.” It was like, “OK … Tommy then. Tommy and Gina.”

3. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith (1998)

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith is a touching rock ballad that delves into the theme of love and commitment. It’s also the band’s only #1 single in the US.

The song’s use of orchestral elements, combined with Aerosmith’s signature rock sound, creates a unique and memorable sound that sets it apart from other love songs.

In an interview, Kramer talks about recording the song for Armageddon.

“I kind of knew it was a hit, but I didn’t really like the song …I didn’t think that song was us. When I first heard it, it was just a demo with piano and singing. It was difficult to imagine what kind of touch Aerosmith could put on it and make it our own. When we finally did make it our own, that’s when it became what it is. It was just a question of learning the song and playing it as a band. As soon as we began playing it as a band, then it instantly became an Aerosmith song.”

RELATED: Ranking 3 of Aerosmith’s best songs …

4. “I Don’t Want to Live Without You” by Foreigner (1987)

This 80s power ballad is a passionate tribute to the power of love, capturing the feelings of longing and desire that come with missing someone you care about. It was released as the lead single from Foreigner’s 1987 album Inside Information and quickly became one of the band’s most successful and enduring tracks.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, guitarist Mick Jone shares, “This is a song I have always loved … It has a special meaning for me as it was inspired by my mother.” Still, the song resonates with many as a universal love song.

With its heartfelt lyrics and soaring melody, this song remains a staple of romantic playlists to this day.

5. “Something” by The Beatles (1969)

The Beatles are widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential bands in the history of popular music. Over the course of their career, the Beatles produced a vast array of memorable songs, many of which have become timeless classics. One genre that the Beatles excelled at was love songs, and they produced a number of beautiful and touching tracks that continue to be popular to this day.

“Something” was one of these songs.

Written by George Harris, one of the things that make “Something” a great love song is its simplicity. Unlike many other love songs that are filled with complex imagery and elaborate metaphors, “Something” gets straight to the point, expressing the singer’s love for someone in honest terms. This simplicity is what makes the song so powerful, as it allows the listener to connect with the emotions expressed in the lyrics in a direct and meaningful way.

Love songs are a testament to the softer side of rock n roll. Whether it’s through iconic riffs, emotional lyrics, or powerful vocals, these songs continue to resonate with audiences around the world and remain staples of romantic playlists to this day.