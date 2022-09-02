Ranking 3 Of Aerosmith’s Best Songs 

Aerosmith is a party band, a stadium band and band for all occasions. If you’re a fan, chances are you have a long list of go-to Aerosmith songs including “Walk This Way”, “Sweet Emotion” and “Dream On.”

I was asked to rank these tracks and here’s what I had to say (this was a tough one) …

3. Dream On

“Dream On” is iconic early Aerosmith and has stood the test of time.

The power ballad was released on Aerosmith’s 1973 self-titled debut album. Steven Tyler had been working on the song off and on for 6 years. It wasn’t until he was sharing a house with his Aerosmith bandmates that he was able to finish it.

According to Tyler, the song is about, “The hunger to be somebody: Dream until your dreams come true.” It “sums up the sh*t you put up with when you’re in a new band.”

Tyler has also shared that, “’Dream On’ came of me playing the piano when I was about 17 or 18, and I didn’t know anything about writing a song. It was just this little sonnet that I started playing one day. I never thought that it would end up being a real song.”

2. Sweet Emotion

Sweet Emotion was released in 1975 on the band’s third album, Toys in the Attic. Tyler wrote the song about his frustrations with the band, their drug use and tensions between he and Joe Perry.

The track’s signature sucking sound was created by recording the band clapping and chanting then playing it backwards. According to Tyler, the band was chanting “F*ck Frank” but producer Jack Douglas says they were saying, “Thank You Frank.”

Frank Connelly managed the band before being diagnosed with cancer and selling the management rights to Steve Leber and David Krebs.

1. Walk This Way

“Walk This Way,” which is about a high school student losing his virginity, is one of Aerosmith’s signature songs. Tyler explains, “If you listen to the words, they’re all really filthy. If you listen closely you’ll hear that I disguised it quite cleverly.”

When Aerosmith originally released “Walk This Way” in 1975, the song didn’t get much attention. A year later the band reissued the song and it was a hit.

The song gained further popularity when Run-D.M.C remixed it in 1986. The release helped revitalize Aerosmith’s career and introduced them to a whole new generation of fans.

If I asked you to rank these 3 iconic Aerosmith songs, what order would you put them in?

