The Rock Nominations For The 2022 GRAMMYs Are An Interesting List
I'm sure everyone will have reasonable, intelligent reactions to these.
The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, February 5th in Los Angeles, and the nominations were announced today.
Looking at the Rock categories, there are some interesting nominees, and some polarizing inclusions, like rapper Machine Gun Kelly???
The artist who leads all Rock nominees in 2022…Ozzy Osbourne!
Best Rock Recording
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- So Happy It Hurts
Bryan Adams
- Old Man
Beck
- Wild Child
The Black Keys
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile
- Crawl!
Idles
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday
Turnstile
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Black Summer
Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- Blackout
Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- Harmonia’s Dream
Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- Patient Number 9
John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
- Dropout Boogie
The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler
Idles
- Mainstream Sellout
Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa
Spoon
You can get the full list of GRAMMY nominations, for all music categories, here.
