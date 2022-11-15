The Rock Nominations For The 2022 GRAMMYs Are An Interesting List

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, February 5th in Los Angeles, and the nominations were announced today.

Looking at the Rock categories, there are some interesting nominees, and some polarizing inclusions, like rapper Machine Gun Kelly???

The artist who leads all Rock nominees in 2022…Ozzy Osbourne!

Best Rock Recording

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams Old Man

Beck

Beck Wild Child

The Black Keys

The Black Keys Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Crawl!

Idles

Idles Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck Holiday

Turnstile

Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Black Summer

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers) Blackout

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile) Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) Harmonia’s Dream

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs) Patient Number 9

John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys

The Black Keys The Boy Named If

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler

Idles

Idles Mainstream Sellout

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer On The Sofa

Spoon

You can get the full list of GRAMMY nominations, for all music categories, here.

McCully