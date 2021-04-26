Rock 95’s Everyday in May Giveaway
Win a $500 Simcoe Building Centre gift card everyday in May to use all this "extra time" to get started on those home renovations you've been putting off.
Brought to you by:
Rock 95 and Simcoe Building Centre are teaming up and giving away over $15,000 worth of gift cards with our Everyday in May Giveaway!
Starting on May 1st and continuing all month long, we’ll be giving you 4 chances every weekday and 2 chances on Saturday and Sunday to qualify to win a $500 Simcoe Building Centre Gift Card every single day in May!
All you have to be do to qualify, is listen for your cue to call and be caller 9 at 705-721-ROCK (6275).
Get ready to turn your home into a castle with Rock 95’s Everyday in May Giveaway brought to you by Simcoe Building Centre… Guaranteed Solutions from the ground up, visit Simcoesolutions.com and Barrie’s Rock Station, Rock 95.