Brought to you by:

Rock 95 and Simcoe Building Centre are teaming up and giving away over $15,000 worth of gift cards with our Everyday in May Giveaway!

Starting on May 1st and continuing all month long, we’ll be giving you 4 chances every weekday and 2 chances on Saturday and Sunday to qualify to win a $500 Simcoe Building Centre Gift Card every single day in May!

All you have to be do to qualify, is listen for your cue to call and be caller 9 at 705-721-ROCK (6275).

Get ready to turn your home into a castle with Rock 95’s Everyday in May Giveaway brought to you by Simcoe Building Centre… Guaranteed Solutions from the ground up, visit Simcoesolutions.com and Barrie’s Rock Station, Rock 95.

This contest is open to all residents of Simcoe County (including Collingwood and Wasaga Beach) over the age of 19 years of age except employees and immediate families of Central Ontario Broadcasting (C.O.B.) Radio and participating sponsors.

There will be 4 chances every weekday between 8am-10pm from May 3rd and May 31st to qualify to win. Grand prize draws on weekdays will be made between 6am-8am.

There will be 2 chances every Saturday and Sunday between 1pm-5 pm from May 1st and May 30th to qualify to win. Grand prize draws on weekends will be made between 5pm-6pm.

Listeners can only qualify once per day, during the contest, however if they aren’t deemed the grand prize winner, they’ll be eligible to qualify again.