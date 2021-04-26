Listen Live

Osheaga Finally Pulls The Plug

Shocked it took this long

The only shocking thing about this announcement, is the timing, and why is wasn’t done sooner. Around Christmas time of 2020 and early 2021 Osheaga unveiled 3 huge acts for the festival, Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone. Three different genres, and three mega stars. A huge get for the festival, but once the announcement was made lots of fans were left scratching their heads… is this really going to happen? Tickets were still sold online, Covid-19 cases steadily rising the whole time, all while Ontario went into two lockdowns with stay at home orders in that time frame as well… so it didn’t look promising. Over this pas weekend, finally, festival organizers made the obvious decision and postponed the festival to 2022. If you bought tickets to Osheaga 2020, or 2021, those tickets will still be honoured next summer, and I’m sure won’t cause for any confusion at all…

