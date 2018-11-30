Brought to you by:

Every day in December, we’ll be counting down the days to Christmas and giving you the chance to win big. Just be listening for your cue to call and be caller 9 to open a door from our Advent Calendar….

You can win prizes like:

A Christmas Tree from Drysdale Tree Farm,

A Gift Basket from The Sun Emporium

A Gift Certificate from John Linkert Salon

A Gift Card from the Barrie Farmers Market

A Gift Certificate from Big Bay Medi Spa

A Professional Home Whitening System from Big Bay Dental

An Audi Car Rental for a weekend from Audi Barrie

Rock 95’s Advent Calendar Countdown is brought to you by The Look Company and their Barrie Business Partners, bringing you the 150 Flagtrax street flags decorating Barrie’s lakeshore, and wishing you Happy Holidays and reminding you of all the great Noella events in Barrie this season.”