Legal Business Series: Navigating The Employment Relationship

Learn more about how to effectively manage the employment relationship from Angela Wiggins an associate practicing in employment standards.

Understand best practices to implement at the time of hiring, such as employment contracts, and discuss strategies to effectively manage employees in the workplace and impose effective discipline. Finally, learn how to assess liability and consider options when employment comes to an end.

This program is offered in partnership with the Small Business Centre Barrie, Simcoe County & Orillia. To register, call 705-720-2445 or use registration link on our website.

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/1249467