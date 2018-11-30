Yuletide Shopping

This time of year offers a treasure trove of unique and unusual gifts to be discovered through some of the many local community artisan and Church sponsored event fundraisers that lead up to the holidays. The Inniswood Baptist Church has a Victorian Christmas Tea and Sale that takes place over the weekend.

Shoppers can take advantage of special deals on baked goods, cannery, art, wood carvings, homemade soaps and lotions, hand -made jewellery, stained glass works, handcrafted soaps and more, all set back in time in a Queen Victoria like Tea Room. Profits will be divided among several charities

This is just one of the many types of local fundraising events where you can find unique one-of a-kind holiday items for someone special on your list this Christmas Season and help out a great cause at the same time. The sale runs Saturday from 9-2:30.