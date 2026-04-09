Watch Robert Plant perform “Ramble On” during Late Show appearance
Robert Plant surprised fans with a performance on “ The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert by playing a classic Led Zeppelin hit ‘Ramble On.”
The former Zeppelin frontman was performing with his folk group “Saving Grace” featuring Suzi Dian. The group started the set with a Martha Scanlan cover from the band's covers album released last year.
They stuck around for a bonus performance of Zeppelin’s 1969 hit.
As soon as the chorus hit, the crowd broke out into applause.
Plant is on the road promoting his latest album with Saving Grace.
In the interview segment of the show, Plant revealed an interesting dislike: Sea Shanties.
Once Colbert heard this, he got into a rendition of a “Barrett’s Privateers.”
Feature image vie CBS/Youtube
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