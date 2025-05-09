Listen Live

Late Mayor Rob Ford is the subject of a Netflix Documentary titled "Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem"

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published May 9, 2025
By MJ
Rob Ford via wikimedia commons from West Annex News

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is the subject of a Netflix Documentary series.

The series is called "Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" and will look at the late politicians' tenure as Mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014.

His four years in the Mayor's chair were turbulent, with his actions often dominating the headlines. The series will also talk about allegations of his hard drug use after a video of him smoking crack cocaine surfaced in 2013.

The antics received international attention, particularly from Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel.

Ford was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his abdomen in 2014 and passed away at 46 years old.

"Trainwreck" is an anthology series diving into some of the most gripping and, bizarre, and sometimes horrifying events.

Other episodes will focus on a Dutch birthday party that inspired the 2012 film "Project X" and Balloon Boy—when a young child was purported to be trapped inside a helium-filled flying balloon.

The Rob Ford Episode" Mayor Mayhem" is expected to air on June 17.

Feature image via wikimedia commons from West Annex News

