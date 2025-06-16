Helicopter reporter spills the beans live on-air about his troubled marriage

At least he has cats.

A news chopper reporter is going viral after letting his feelings spill about his personal life live on the air, and he seems to have a handle on what appears to be a tough time.

Stu Mundel, a helicopter reporter for Fox 11 in Los Angeles, was covering the "No Kings" protest on the weekend when he got into an explanation about his failing marriage.

Mundel describes himself as "Legally Married" but has a bunch of debacles in his personal life.

Despite the challenges, he's determined to work on himself and "wants to be beholden to nobody right now."

He added he does get lonely, but he has cats.

Mundel put his heart on his sleeve while responding to questions in the comments section during a YouTube livestream, so he was aware he was live.

The YouTube live segment lasted nearly two hours, but the clip about his marriage is below.

Feature image via youtube