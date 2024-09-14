Goodbye To Our Friend Randy Richards: A Broadcast Legend

Our hearts are broken as we process the loss of Randy Richards. A man who gave so much love and light to his family and friends, community and radio listeners over the years.

To know him was to love him.

Randy will always be remembered as the hardest working man in radio, a beloved coach to many female soccer athletes in the Barrie community, as a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend.

We would like to thank Randy's medical team, the amazing staff and volunteers of Simcoe Hospice and his spiritual leaders who supported him through this transition.

To his listeners, thank you for many years of allowing him to fill your airwaves. He loved being part of your day. Keep on rockin'!!!