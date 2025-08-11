Heat warning in effect click here for details
A hairless bulldog named Petunia crowned "World's Ugliest Dog"

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 11, 2025
By MJ
Ugliest Dog Petunia via digital core facebook

It's a face only a mother can love. Petunia, a hairless English-French bulldog mix, has been crowned the world's ugliest dog.

The two-year-old princess emerged victorious in the contest that "celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique."

She beat out 10 other beautifully flawed pooches for the title, including Little Prince Wonder, an 8-year-old Chinese Crested, and Nezumi, a 13-year-old chihuahua.

Petunia's owner won a $5000 cash prize, while the precious pooch will appear on limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer.

She will also make her television debut with an appearance on the Today show on Monday, Aug. 11.

Feature image from Digital Core via Facebook

