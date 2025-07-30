The most common pet names people have for each other include Babe and Love
Honey, love, lover, sweetheart, dear.
All these terms of endearment are popular choices as pet names couples use for their partner.
A recent survey revealed that the most common pet name people use is Babe, with 20 percent using it as their main term for their significant other.
Honey, Baby, Sweetheart and Love round out the top five.
While half of all couples use pet names ( because calling them by their name sounds like you're mad at them), 10 percent say they don't use them at all.
If the top pet names don't suit your partner, here are some that could work.
- Darling
- Beloved
- Angel
- Dear
- Sugar
For a woman
- Buttercup
- Princess
- Dream Girl
- Sunshine
- Doll
- Cupcake
- Peach
- Kitten
- Queen
- Sweet Pea
- Lady
- My Heart
- Beautiful
- Dimples ( only if she has dimples )
- Lovebug
For a man
- Prince
- Handsome
- Stud
- Beau
- Hero
- Hunk
- Bear
- Hotshot
- Big Guy
- Heartthrob
- Romeo
- Sweetie
- My Man
- Captain
- Sugarplum
Yeah, some of these made me roll my eyes, too.
Feature image from Pexels by Andrea Piacquadio
