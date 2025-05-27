Survey says the perfect vacation is local and lasts eleven days
Three things needed for a near-perfect vacation include being local (ish) and lasting longer than a week.
A survey by Go City suggests that the ideal vacation lasts 11 days and is three hours from home for $8,800 per person.
The most popular items ranked by respondents include
Sunny beaches-63%
Somewhere in the great outdoors-53%
Major cities-43%
Historic locations-42%
Amusement parks-30%.
The same survey found that a vacation can only be considered perfect if it allows for relaxation and recuperation.
Meanwhile, 41 % think their vacation is perfect if they can cross off a bucket list item.
While many things make a trip amazing, there are lots of things that can derail a good time. Top culprits for ruining a trip include unexpected costs, bad weather, lack of temperature control in the hotel, and bad food.
