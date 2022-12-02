Pepsi Is Trying To Tell You Santa Wants A Drink Other Than Just Milk
They make it look good...right?
Santa loves a glass of milk when he visits your house, maybe a glass of eggnog to mix it up. Those are standard, and so are a few cookies.
However this year, PEPSI is suggesting the big man wants to change his drink selection, with PILK.
That’s a mix of PEPSI and MILK and you know they believe in this product because — Lindsay Lohan is slinging it.
Feeling nice…or naughty? @Pepsi, let’s make #PilkandCookies happen 🥤+🥛 +🍪 #PepsiPartner pic.twitter.com/1QMb1spgqm— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) December 1, 2022