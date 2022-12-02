Listen Live

Pepsi Is Trying To Tell You Santa Wants A Drink Other Than Just Milk

They make it look good...right?

Santa loves a glass of milk when he visits your house, maybe a glass of eggnog to mix it up. Those are standard, and so are a few cookies.

However this year, PEPSI is suggesting the big man wants to change his drink selection, with PILK.

That’s a mix of PEPSI and MILK and you know they believe in this product because — Lindsay Lohan is slinging it.

