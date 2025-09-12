Pearl Jam Help Rescue Purrl Jam

Purrl Jam's Discovery

It was earlier this summer when Pearl Jam spotted a cat outside their recording space that had obviously had a litter, so they reached out to a feral cat rescue to help capture the momma and her 4 kittens. The band shared the story of Mamasan, Dark Matter, Gremmie, and Bugs on their socials. The 4 kittens were appropriately dubbed Purrl Jam and named after singles and albums from Pearl Jam

Local Feral Programs

The OSPCA does have programs available for feral cats locally, including a feral cat trap program, food bank, and totes that can serve as a shelter for feral cats in your area. There is also the working cat program , where a cat more used to street life can earn a living in barns, shops, etc., with pest control in trade for food, water, and shelter.

There are other local cat rescues like Street Cats Rescue, Furry Friends, and the Comfie Cat Shelter