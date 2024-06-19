June 19, 1977, was a terrifying day for The Sex Pistols. There was an incident involving the legendary drummer of the Sex Pistols, Paul Cook. Buckle up for a story with a bit of danger and a dash of punk rock attitude.

The Scene

London, June 19, 1977. The punk rock scene is thriving, and the Sex Pistols are at the center of the storm. It’s was hard not to love them, they captured everyone’s minds with their their rebellious anthems. But behind the scenes, things weren’t always as glamorous as they seemed.

A Night to Remember

On this fateful night, Paul Cook found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. After a day of rehearsals and planning for upcoming gigs, Paul was heading home for some rest. However, the streets of London were not as welcoming as one might hope.

The Ambush

While making his way through the city, Paul was suddenly attacked by a group of men. Whether they were angry punk fans or complete strangers we’ll never know. What we do know is that Paul was jumped outside Sheperd’s Bush underground station in a terrifying attack.

Despite the numbers and being caught off guard, Paul didn’t back down easily. His resilience and toughness, honed from years of pounding the drums and living the punk lifestyle, helped him fend off the attackers long enough to escape the worst of it.

Aftermath and Legacy

The incident left Paul bruised but unbroken. It became one of those rock ‘n’ roll war stories that remind us of the gritty reality behind the music we love. For the Sex Pistols, it was just another chapter in their tumultuous journey. For Paul, it was a testament to his toughness and dedication to punk rock.

Fast forward to today, and the story of Paul Cook’s wild night in ’77 serves as a reminder of the raw, unpredictable world of punk rock. It’s a tale of survival, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a true rocker.

Why It Matters

So why should you care about a decades-old story of a drummer getting jumped? Well, it’s a glimpse into the real-life drama that fueled the music and movements that still influence our culture today. It’s a reminder that behind every legendary band, there are real people with real struggles and triumphs.

And let’s be honest, it’s also just a pretty awesome story. So next time you’re jamming out to “Anarchy in the U.K.” or “God Save the Queen,” spare a thought for Paul Cook and that crazy night in 1977. Rock on!

Other Notable Rock Events From June 19

1965 – The Who appeared at the Uxbridge Music Festival in England.

1967 – Paul McCartney addressed his controversial interview where he admitted to taking LSD. He told the Daily Mirror he had no regrets about the confession and was hopeful that his fans would understand

1968 – The Rolling Stones landed their seventh UK number 1 single for “Jumping Jack Flash”.

1974 – Mick Jones made his punk rock debut with his band The Delinquents at Queen Elizabeth College in Kensington. Mick would later leave that band and join The Clash.

1987 – Guns N’ Roses officially made their UK debut when they sold out the Marquee Club. the London fans pelted them with plastic cups and spat on them for the first few songs

Rock Birthdays

1950 – Ann Wilson of Heart (Vocals)

1963 – Simon Wright of AC/DC (Drums)

1970 – Brian Welch of Korn (Guitar)

On This Day In History – June 19

