Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession Recap

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 30: Flowers and notes are seen on the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 30, 2025, placed ahead of the funeral procession of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary British heavy metal musician and frontman of Black Sabbath, who passed away at the age of 76. (Photo by Ioannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Today, the streets of Birmingham stood transformed as fans, family and the city itself converged to bid farewell to their legendary native son, Ozzy Osbourne. As the “Prince of Darkness” took his final trek, on the streets of the city that made him, the visuals were unforgettable.

By early afternoon, tens of thousands lined the route from his childhood neighborhood in Aston, past his former home on Lodge Road, and into the heart of the city. Fans dressed in Black Sabbath gear, brandished devil‑horn hand signs and erupted in chants of “Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!” as the cortege rolled by.

At 1 p.m., the Jaguar hearse, showcasing flowers spelling “Ozzy” in purple, led the procession, flanked by six Mercedes family vehicles and police motorbikes. They wound through Lodge Road (past the terraced house his family once owned) before entering Birmingham city-centre down Broad Street.

Courtesy of Getty Images

Mid‑route, the procession paused at the now‑iconic Black Sabbath Bridge and Black Sabbath Bench, adorned with fan‑left tributes, notes, photos, toy bats and even bottles of Jack Daniel’s in reference to Ozzy’s wild persona.

Sharon Osbourne, joined by children Kelly, Jack, Aimee and Louis, stepped out to lay flowers and greet the crowd. Kelly, visibly emotional, hugged her mother and embraced her brother in a tender moment as local brass ensemble Bostin’ Brass performed haunting renditions of Sabbath classics, including Iron Man, honouring Ozzy with live music on the move.

Courtesy Getty Images

The atmosphere shifted between sorrow and celebration—exactly how Ozzy wanted it. Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal, who earlier helped bestow the Freedom of the City honour upon Ozzy and Black Sabbath, walked alongside the cortege briefly and later stood by Sharon as she paid tribute.

After Broad Street, the procession continued to a private burial location in Buckinghamshire, as Ozzy had requested, where a small funeral service will be held. Close friends and musical peers, including Black Sabbath bandmates and reportedly Elton John and Yungblud—are expected at the private ceremony

Courtesy Getty Images

Thank You Ozzy

This wasn’t a somber farewell, but a celebration of a life lived loud, just as Ozzy would have wanted. Tens of thousands gathered, brass instruments wailed Sabbath riffs, a city paid tribute to its icon, and the world watched as Birmingham delivered a rock‑worthy goodbye to its native son.

**All Images courtesy of Getty Images