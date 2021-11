It’s the Halloween of 2016.

Stuff hasn’t gone too sideways yet.

Rachel Ralphs was all excited for pumpkin carving with her family, and little did she know one poor choice was going to put her in viral history. She took one look at the giant pumpkin before her and went “I can put my head in that”

This is we ended up with the Halloween version of the Mr.Bean turkey on the head skit.





Don’t worry, the fire department was not called, and Rachel got out okay!