A Look At Oasis Merch Before They Play Toronto

This is a weekend Oasis fans have had circled on the calendar for several months. Sunday August 24th & Monday August 25th the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park will be rocking as Oasis returns to North America for the first time in over 15 years. Let's hope that the new stadium can handle it.



The ticket prices were high, maybe even higher than expected, the online queues and waiting rooms to even get a crack at them felt like a long shot, but if you managed to score a pair, what's another couple bucks on merch? On August 21st, the official merch store in downtown Toronto will open for the next few days, as has been the routine for many cities hosting the band. A chance for fans (ticket holders and not) to get a chance at some limited edition merch. Limited for sure, purely based on the tumultuous past of the Gallagher brothers.



What memorabilia do you have from past shows of any band? Ticket stubs? T-shirts? Posters and Sweaters? Do you know where they are? Have you even kept them? I have tickets to the Sunday show and am planning to getthe limited edition vinyl at the merch booth. However, I may be tempted to buy more things if the feeling comes over me. However, it won't be these items.

Let's preview some of the *merch* that I'm sure WON'T be selling out.



An Oasis pin for 12 bucks? Maaaaaybe. Maybe not.

Nothing says rock n' roll like grocery shopping with an Oasis bag. ($40)

How about a water bottle, the same kind you've received for free from sponsored events? ($35)



Back to school shopping at the show? Why not? ($30)

Hope it doesn't rain at the outdoor venue, would hate to have a jigsaw puzzle get ruined! ($50)

Of course, if it does rain, just pick up an umbrella. ($85)

If you work with your hands, this will come in clutch. Worker's Pencil. ($6)

There are plenty of keychains if you're running short on those as well. How do you fill a store of purely band merch that pops up in cities across the world? With this stuff. They are selling the typical shirts, sweaters, hats and posters too, which are all affordable...ha... but if you are really die-hard, how can you not purchase the umbrella?



I've never seen such a random mishmash of merch items---and to each their own when it comes to your money and what to spend it on --- but some of these items are beyond ridiculous. The cost of these tickets for some (including myself) is the most money ever spent on a single show, so why not break the bank further for an Oasis pen or pencil you surely WON'T have for the rest of your life.



See you at the show!

-Bryan